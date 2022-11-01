Dakota Wealth Management Sells 23,531 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 446.0% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 170.2% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

