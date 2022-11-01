Dakota Wealth Management Sells 9,302 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.94. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

