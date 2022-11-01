Dalton Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Amplify Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dalton Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPY shares. TheStreet upgraded Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,489. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a PE ratio of 197.80 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Amplify Energy Profile



Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.



