Dalton Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Twitter accounts for 0.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 528.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 37.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,353.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 108,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
TWTR remained flat at $53.70 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.
