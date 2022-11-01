Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.30 and its 200-day moving average is $265.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

