Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

DHR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.30 and its 200-day moving average is $265.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

