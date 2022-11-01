Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 13,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,528. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Danimer Scientific

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNMR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danimer Scientific news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,327 shares of company stock valued at $506,467 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 34.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.