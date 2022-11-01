Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Danimer Scientific Price Performance
NYSE DNMR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.38. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DNMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
