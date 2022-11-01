Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.38. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

In other Danimer Scientific news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,327 shares of company stock worth $506,467. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

