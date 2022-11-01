Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Raised to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Nordea Equity Research currently has 135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

