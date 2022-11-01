Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DAR opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.