DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Acquires $355,700.00 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DaVita Stock Down 4.3 %
DVA stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. 1,879,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,021. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
