Dawson James Downgrades Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) to Neutral

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.61. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Safe-T Group’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 101.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safe-T Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

