Decentralized Social Reaches One Day Volume of $766,387.00 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $14.72 or 0.00071904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $155.04 million and approximately $766,387.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

