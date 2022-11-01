Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

