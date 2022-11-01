Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 270,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 175,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,439. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 145.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 266,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 266,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $566,620. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.