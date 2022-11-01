Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Delek US Trading Up 2.8 %

Delek US stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.