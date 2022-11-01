Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 472 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.42.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

