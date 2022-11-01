Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $11.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.45. 244,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.32. The company has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.