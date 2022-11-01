Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 123,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

