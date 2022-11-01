Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $100.10. 596,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

