Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

