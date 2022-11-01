Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 993,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

