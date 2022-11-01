Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 160.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. 134,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.