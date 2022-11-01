Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 833 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $207.69. 199,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.70. The firm has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

