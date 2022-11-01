Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. 90,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,263. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

