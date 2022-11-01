Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 420 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kroger were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 141,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,333. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

