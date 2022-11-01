Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 429 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Oracle were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.03. 379,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. The company has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

