Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,424. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

