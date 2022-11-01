Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

