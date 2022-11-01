Desjardins Upgrades 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) to “Buy”

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

5N Plus Stock Up 14.0 %

VNP stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.46 million and a PE ratio of -41.40. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million. Equities analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

