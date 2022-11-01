Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $355.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.07.

MOH opened at $358.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.38 and a 200 day moving average of $316.58.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,776,371. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

