Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,974.50 ($48.02) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,948.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,815.89. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £100.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,602.04%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

