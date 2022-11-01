dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $204.42 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.42 million and approximately $607.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99593933 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

