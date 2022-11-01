DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DHT Stock Up 2.5 %

DHT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 145,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

