Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 7,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,589,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 150,333 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.