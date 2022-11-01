DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 7% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. DigiByte has a total market cap of $143.36 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,498.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022389 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00268379 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00119007 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00729821 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.00562648 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00233670 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,764,311,439 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.