Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

