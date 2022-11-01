Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 9.1% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 728,928 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,988,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,753,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,379,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $14,409,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 17,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

