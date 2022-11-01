Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. 74,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

