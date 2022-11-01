Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,870 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

