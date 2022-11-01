Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Buys 30 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $502.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

