Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Buys 3,270 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 415,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,420. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

