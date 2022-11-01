Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,730 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,119.38.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.