DISH Network (DISH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 114,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,100.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 55.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DISH Network by 47.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.