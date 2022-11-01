Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $325.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 9th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

