Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $325.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.34%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 9th.
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
