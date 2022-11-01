Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 123.6% Higher Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 123.6% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $18.57 billion and $7.80 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00268955 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001315 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003534 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

