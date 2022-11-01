Dogecoin Price Up 111.1% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 111.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion and approximately $5.35 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00268379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001268 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003802 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

