Domenic Lococo Sells 500 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 213,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,193. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. Progress Software's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

