Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 145,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,263. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

