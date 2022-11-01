Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $24.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DEI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 672,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,885,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,576,000 after purchasing an additional 666,602 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

