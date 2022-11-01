Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 92,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $565.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

